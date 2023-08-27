Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Jacksonville Sheriff releases images of weapon bearing swastikas after Dollar General shooting

3 victims, alleged gunman killed at Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
4 people dead including suspect in Jacksonville mass shooting: Bryan Llenas Video

4 people dead including suspect in Jacksonville mass shooting: Bryan Llenas

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on the shooting at a Jacksonville, Fla., Dollar General store on 'Fox Report.'

A Florida sheriff released photos of a firearm bearing images of a swastika that investigators say was in the possession of a masked White gunman who carried out a deadly, racially motivated shooting inside a Dollar General on Saturday.

The shooter, who was in his 20s, was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock handgun when he walked into the store in a predominately African-American neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m. and opened fire, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference Saturday.

Images shared on the sheriff’s Facebook page show white lettering and symbols painted on the AR-15 rifle. A close-up of the weapon shows at least two swastikas painted on the rifle. A third photo showed the handgun next to a pool of what appeared to be blood.

Two men and one woman were killed before the gunman killed himself at the scene, the sheriff said.

swastikas painted on firearm

The sheriff's office shared images showing swastikas painted on one firearm carried by the shooter. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

"Plainly put, the shooting was racially motivated and he hated black people," Waters said. 

swastikas painted on firearm

The shooter carried an AR-15 semi-automatic rife, pictured above, along with a Glock handgun, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Saturday. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

The names of the victims and the shooter were not immediately released.

  police outside Dollar General
    Image 1 of 3

    Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

  law enforcement on scene
    Image 2 of 3

    The store is located in a predominantly African-American neighborhood, according to officials. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

  Law enforcement officials investigating
    Image 3 of 3

    Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the shooting was "racially motivated" and that the gunman "hated Black people." (AP Photo/John Raoux)

In addition to carrying a firearm with a painted symbol of the genocidal Nazi regime of Germany of the 1930s and 1940s, Waters said the shooter authored "several manifestos," with portions describing the suspect's "disgusting ideology of hate."

The shooter had sent the writings to his parents, federal law enforcement and at least one media outlet shortly before the attack.

Reverend, former police chief call for 'family values, discipline' after Florida shooting Video

Waters said the gunman acted alone and "there is absolutely no evidence the shooter is part of any larger group."

Few details were immediately provided about the shooter, though Waters said he had once been involved in a 2016 domestic violence incident and was once involuntarily committed to a mental hospital for examination. No further details on those incidents were provided.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes and the Associated Press contributed to this report.