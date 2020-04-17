Jacksonville beaches to reopen for 'essential activities' as states begin easing coronavirus restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Beaches in Jacksonville, Fla., will be reopened for limited hours beginning Friday evening, following President Trump’s announcement that governors could decide when to open their states back up, the city’s mayor announced Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Mayor Lenny Curry said beaches and parks would reopen in the county for essential uses, including recreational activities at an appropriate social distance, including walking, fishing, biking, swimming and dog walking.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Curry said. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE GUIDELINES

The beaches will open from 6 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. each day for the limited activities, ABC News reported. But swimmers and surfers will go into the water at their own risk.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jacksonville parks will also reopen but gatherings must still be limited to 50 people or less.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.