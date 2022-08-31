Jackson, Mississippi water crisis: Biden approves emergency declaration, FEMA aid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FEMA announced Wednesday that federal emergency aid had been made available to supplement state response efforts to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, after President Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state's capital.

The agency said the president's move allows FEMA to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Hinds County, where Jackson is located.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding for a period of 90 days," FEMA said.

A water crisis in Jackson has left many of its 180,000 residents without running water this week.

Flooding has exacerbated longstanding problems in two of the city's water-treatment plants, and Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard for assistance.

White House press secretary Karine-Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the administration had been "closely monitoring" flooding in Mississippi and that Biden had been briefed on the situation.

"At his direction, we have been in regular contact with state and local officials, including Mayor Lumumba, and made clear that the Federal Government stands ready to offer assistance,"she tweeted on Tuesday. "FEMA is working closely with the state officials to identify needs, and the EPA is coordinating with industry partners to expedite delivery of critical treatment equipment for emergency repairs at the City of Jackson water treatment facilities."

Jackson, Jean-Pierre noted, is using more than $20 million from the American Rescue Plan to address water and sewer infrastructure needs. About $75 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding was made available this year to provide clean and safe water in the state.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson urged Tuesday that the problems require immediate attention and cooperation from federal, state and local partners.

"I hope the Federal government will be able to provide resources adequate and comprehensive enough to address the health and safety crisis facing the City of Jackson and surrounding communities," he said in a statement.

The governor is trying to help by hiring contractors to work at the treatment plant, which was operating at diminished capacity with backup pumps after the main pumps failed "some time ago."

Low water pressure rendered some unable to take showers or flush their toilets, and Reeves sounded the alarm that the shortage could impact firefighting efforts.

"We have immediately organized water for fire safety, which was one of our first priorities. We are organizing the resources to provide water for sanitation and life safety," Reeves said on Monday.

Those who did have water flowing from the tap were told to boil it to kill bacteria that could make them sick.

The city had already been under a boil-water notice because the state's health department had found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems.

Jackson schools had virtual classes on Tuesday and some restaurants closed their doors.

Jackson State University brought in temporary restrooms for its students and the college's football coach Deion Sanders said his players had no air conditioning or ice at their practice facility

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the water system is troubled by short staffing and "decades of deferred maintenance."

He said that low water pressure there could last for a few days, but by Tuesday some customers were regaining service.

"We have seen steady improvements in the system," Lumumba said.

Last week, the mayor said that fixing Jackson’s water system could cost $200 million, but on Tuesday he said the cost could run to "quite possibly the billions of dollars."

In 2021, a cold snap left a significant number of people without running water after pipes froze and similar problems – on a smaller scale – occurred in early 2022.

