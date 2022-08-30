Mississippi governor says Jackson cannot produce water to fight fires, flush toilets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said that there is no longer reliable water following flooding in the capital city of Jackson.

Reeves was briefed by the state's health department and told reporters in a Monday evening press conference that it had been a "near impossibility" to hold the city's main water-treatment facility together. He said that there was a "near certainty" that Jackson would fail to produce running water in the coming weeks or months if conditions did not improve.

"We began preparing for a scenario where Jackson would be without running water for an extended period," Reeves said.

"Until it is fixed, it means we do not have reliable running water at scale. It means the city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, to reliably flush toilets and to meet other critical needs," he warned.

Over the weekend, Reeves said that his administration, assessed risks, devised water distribution plans and sourced tankers.

"Unfortunately, that failure appears to have begun today," he said.

Reeves' office had begun to draft a state of emergency declaration.

Up to 180,000 Jackson residents are set to receive drinking and non-drinking water for an unknown period of time that will be distributed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. The National Guard is also being called in to help.

"We have immediately organized water for fire safety, which was one of our first priorities. We are organizing the resources to provide water for sanitation and life safety," Reeves said.

The Mississippi government is asking residents across the state to share personal resources as there is "no silver bullet fix."

"Please stay safe. Do not drink the water… Be smart. Protect yourself. Protect your family," Reeves added. "Preserve water and look out for your fellow man and look out for your neighbors."

The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home on Monday after thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on the state capital.

Jackson has two water-treatment plants.

The larger one is near a reservoir that provides most of the city’s water supply; the reservoir also has a role in flood control.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.