Ivy League suspect in CEO murder huddles with legal team, not family: sources

Alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione has had multiple meetings with his lawyers but has yet to be visited by members of his family, sources tell Fox News Digital.

Mangione met on Friday with attorney Karen Agnifilo and her husband Marc Agnifilo, also an attorney. He also met with Pennsylvania attorney Thomas Dickey. Meanwhile, investigators where Mangione is being held in Blair County, Pennsylvania, say he has not had a visit from a family member.

Agnifilo will represent Mangione as he faces a second-degree murder charge in New York for the Dec. 4 shooting in Manhattan, a spokesperson for Friedman Agnifilo has confirmed.

Agnifilo previously worked as the chief assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for seven years and has experience in New York City’s criminal justice system. She has worked in private practice for the past three years with Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

HOW UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO GUNMAN'S WEAPON COULD WORK AGAINST HIM AND TO POLICE'S ADVANTAGE

Meanwhile, Dickey is a longtime tial attorney in Pennsylvania, where he has more than 40 years of experience.

The news of Friedman Agnifilo representing Mangione comes after investigators determined that the 3D-printed gun Mangione had in his possession when he was arrested matches the three shell casings found at the crime scene in Midtown Manhattan. His fingerprints also matched the fingerprints found on items near the scene of the shooting.

FORMER WAPO REPORTER SAYS ‘WE WANT THESE EXECUTIVES DEAD’ AFTER THE MURDER OF INSURANCE CEO

A Pennsylvania judge denied Mangione bail last week, leaving him behind bars at the Huntingdon State Correctional Institution.

The suspect is also facing charges in Pennsylvania of carrying a gun without a license, forgery, falsely identifying himself to the authorities and possessing "instruments of crime." New York prosecutors additionally hit him with three counts of illegal weapons possession and forgery, on top of the murder charge.

Mangione's attorneys have denied that his client is responsible for the killing in New York and believes he will plead not guilty in the Big Apple to the murder charge and other charges. Mangione also plans to plead not guilty to charges in Pennsylvania related to possession of a gun and fake ID authorities say was found on him when they arrested him, according to Dickey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect appeared to be driven by frustration with the health insurance industry and alleged "corporate greed," police have said, although he was not an insured member of UnitedHealthcare.

Mangione's family has released a statement saying they are "devastated" by Luigi's arrest, but they have yet to address the situation further.

Fox News' David Hammelburg contributed to this report.