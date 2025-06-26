Expand / Collapse search
Ivy League scientist from US adversary hit with new charges for allegedly smuggling bio materials

Text messages reveal colleague warned Russian-born researcher about declaring samples before her trip

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
Russian scientist celebrates release from federal custody in biological smuggling case Video

Russian scientist celebrates release from federal custody in biological smuggling case

Kseniia Petrova, a Russian-born Harvard researcher, speaks to reporters after being released from federal custody in Boston, Massachusetts on June 12, 2025. (Credit: Polina Pugacheva via Associated Press)

The Harvard University scientist accused of smuggling frog embryos into the United States was slapped with additional federal charges Wednesday as she faces the possibility of decades in prison for allegedly failing to disclose the biological materials. 

Russian-born scientist Kseniia Petrova, 30, was indicted by a Boston federal grand jury on one count of concealment of a material fact, one count of smuggling goods into the U.S. and one count of false statement. 

Petrova, a scientist studying cancer research at Harvard, was initially charged with smuggling last month and will remain on pretrial release despite the new charges. 

IVY LEAGUE BIO SMUGGLING SUSPECT WITH TIES TO AMERICAN ADVERSARY GETS BREAK FROM FEDERAL JUDGE

The researcher was arrested after she was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Boston Logan International Airport while returning from a vacation to France in February. Petrova told officers she had picked up a package of superfine sections of frog embryos while on her trip with the intention of using the samples for research.

Petrova was subsequently informed her visa was being canceled, and she was taken into custody by immigration officials in Vermont following her arrest. 

Harvard University and an attorney representing Petrova did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

JUDGE TAKES STEP TOWARD POSSIBLE RELEASE OF DETAINED RUSSIAN HARVARD SCIENTIST ACCUSED OF SMUGGLING

Kseniia Petrova was arrested by ICE for allegedly smuggling biological materials into the U.S.

Kseniia Petrova smiles after being released on bail from federal custody at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse on Thursday, June 12, 2025 in Boston. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)

In an April interview with The Associated Press, Petrova insisted she was unaware of her responsibility to declare the items, claiming she did not intend to sneak anything into the country. 

However, federal prosecutors allege text messages from Petrova’s phone reveal a colleague informed the scientist she was required to declare the biological materials prior to traveling through TSA, according to the Department of Justice. 

"If you bring samples or antibody back, make sure you get the permission etc," the friend reportedly texted Petrova before her trip. "Like that link I sent to [the group chat] about frog embryos because TSA went through my bags at customs in Boston."

RUSSIAN-BORN HARVARD RESEARCHER CHARGED WITH SMUGGLING IN FEDERAL COURT

Harvard University banners hang in May 2025

Banners on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Sophie Park/Bloomberg)

Following her arrest in Vermont, Petrova filed a petition seeking her release and was later sent to an ICE detention facility in Louisiana. A judge later ruled the actions of the immigration officers were unlawful, with a federal grand jury initially charging Petrova with one count of smuggling. 

If convicted, Petrova faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the smuggling charge, and up to five years in prison and an additional $250,000 on charges of concealment of material fact and false statements. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.