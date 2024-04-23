Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION

Israeli consulate in New York ‘deeply troubled’ by ‘rise in anti-Semitic incidents’ at Columbia, NYU

Consulate General of Israel in New York says such acts have 'no place in academia'

The Israeli consulate in New York City tells Fox News Digital Tuesday that it is "deeply troubled" by the "recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents" unfolding at schools such as Columbia and New York University. 

The Consulate General of Israel in New York said "Such acts contravene free speech principles and have no place in academia." 

"We are deeply troubled and strongly condemn the recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents at institutions such as Columbia University and NYU, where Jewish, Israeli, and pro-Israeli students are targeted and denied a safe educational environment," it said. 

"These manifestations of hate are unacceptable. Institutional leaders must urgently address and correct these behaviors," the consulate added. "Recent events have been overlooked for too long without significant intervention, which is now crucial than ever for the safety and well-being of all students." 

Hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stage a demonstration outside of NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan

Hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stage a demonstration outside of NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan, New York on Monday, April 22, 2024. The protesters staged a tent encampment in front of the school as they demanded a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

The consulate also told Fox News Digital that "We trust that the relevant authorities and institutions will take the necessary steps to address and prevent any form of discrimination on campus." 

Anti-Israel protests at New York University's campus turned violent Monday night when demonstrators hurled bottles at police officers who were sent to the scene to disperse a large unruly crowd, officials said.  

NYPD sources confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that 133 demonstrators were arrested by police using zip ties and flex cuffs to remove the protesters from campus. They were taken on a bus to police headquarters, where they were charged with trespassing, the sources added. 

Columbia University protests

Police in riot gear stand guard as demonstrators chant slogans outside the Columbia University campus on Thursday, April 18, in New York City.  (AP/Mary Altaffer)

At Columbia University, students were instructed on Tuesday that classes have shifted to virtual or hybrid amid ongoing safety concerns stemming from anti-Israel protests. 

The new guidelines said all courses on the Morningside main campus have moved to hybrid learning "until the end of each school’s Spring 2024 semester." 

Hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stage a demonstration outside of NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan

NYPD officers patrol the area as hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stage a demonstration outside of NYU’s Stern School of Business in Manhattan, New York on Monday, April 22, 2024. The protesters staged a tent encampment in front of the school as they demanded a permanent cease fire between Israel and Gaza. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

"Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students’ learning and all the required academic operations," the school's Provost Angela Olinto wrote in a statement released early Tuesday morning. "It’s vital that teaching and learning continue during this time." 

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard, Chris Pandolfo and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report. 

