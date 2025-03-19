Expand / Collapse search
Iranian-American journalist testifies against men accused of murder-for-hire plot

Murder plot against journalist Mashi Alinejad orchestrated from Iran, prosecutors claim

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Iranian-American journalist testifies against man accused of murder plot Video

Iranian-American journalist testifies against man accused of murder plot

 Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn has the latest on the alleged targeting of Masih Alinejad due to her criticism of the Iranian regime on 'The Story.'

A journalist from Iran testified Tuesday in the trial of two men accused of hiring a hitman to kidnap and kill her in 2022 over her criticism of the Iranian regime.

Mashi Alinejad testified for more than two hours at the trial of Rafat Amirov and Polad Omarov in federal court in New York City. The men have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including murder-for-hire

U.S. prosecutors say the murder plot was orchestrated from Iran to stop Alinejad from speaking out about human rights abuses in her home country.

"We don't have free media in Iran," she said, recounting her years covering politics as a young journalist who frequently clashed with the country’s authorities who sought to control the news she produced.

IRAN TRYING TO BOSLTER ITS ‘BATTERED DETERRENCE’ WITH RESPONSE TO TRUMP THREATS AGAINST HOUTHIS, EXPERT SAYS

Masih Alinejad waving outside the federal courthouse

Masih Alinejad blows a kiss to supporters outside the federal courthouse after testifying at the trial of her would-be assassins in New York, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Alinejad moved to the United States in 2009 following Iran’s disputed presidential election. In the U.S., Alinejad launched online campaigns to encourage women in Iran to pose for pictures and videos showing their hair, in defiance of a religious rule requiring a headscarf.

Alinejad, who appeared on the stand with curly, black hair, said that in Iran a cleric had once told her "I’m going to punch on your face if you don’t cover your hair proper."

Masih Alinejad smiling

Masih Alinejad greets friends and supporters outside the federal courthouse after testifying at the trial of two men accused of allegedly plotting to kill her in New York, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

She said authorities in Iran have consistently tried to derail her messages by calling her a prostitute, a CIA agent or even "an agent" of President Donald Trump.

IRAN OFFICIAL EXPOSES TEHRAN'S GLOBAL ASSASSINATION PROGRAM AS US TRIAL OF ALLEGED REGIME HITMEN CONTINUES

The dissident journalist testified that after the assassination attempt was discovered, she received so many threats and insults that she felt "broken a little bit."

Masih Alinejad sitting for an interview in Berlin, Germany

Masih Alinejad, 48, a prominent Iranian American human rights activist, attends an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Alinejad's testimony came a week after a former member of the Russian mob testified that he took photographs and videos outside her Brooklyn home after he was hired to assassinate her. Before he could, he was stopped by police for running a stop sign. He was arrested after a loaded AK-47 assault rifle was found in his backseat.

Defense lawyers for Amirov and Omarov have told jurors that prosecutors’ evidence was merely circumstantial and there isn't enough proof for a conviction.

A judge told jurors Monday that they may start deliberating by the end of this week.

Fox News’ Grace Taggart and The Associated Press contributed to this report.