Iowa's Adventureland Park water ride accident leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

One of the four people injured on a ride at Iowa's Adventureland Park over the weekend has died, park officials announced Sunday.

Four people were hospitalized after the raft on the Raging River ride overturned Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Three guests were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to park officials.

Six people were on the raft when the accident happened.

"Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one guest involved in the Raging River accident," a park spokesperson told Fox News in an emailed statement.

The park issued the same statement on its Facebook page where officials also confirmed that the ride will remain closed while the incident is under investigation.

The Raging River, which first opened in 1983, had just reopened for the season. The ride sends riders through rapids on large circular rafts.

"Adventureland is working closely with both the state and local authorities, and would like to thank them again for their efforts," the Facebook post continued.

The Altoona fire and police departments were on the park property and responded immediately, according to park officials.

In a separate Facebook post, park officials claimed that the ride had been inspected just one day before the accident occurred and that it "was found to be in sound working order."

In 2016, Adventureland employee Steve Booher was killed while working on the Raging River ride. Booher was helping people get out of the rafts when he fell on the conveyor belt.

He died four days later.

Representatives for the Altoona Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.