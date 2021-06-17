Video of Six Flags log flume accident aftermath appears to show damaged track

This doesn’t look like fun in the sun.

A water ride at an amusement park in New Jersey suffered from an apparent malfunction last weekend. While it does not appear that any of the riders received any serious injuries, a video shot by another park attendee seems to show damage to the ride’s track.

The accident occurred at the Saw Mill Log Flume ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J., USA Today reports. The incident is still being investigated, but one of the ride’s boats apparently became tipped at an angle.

Also, two passengers on the ride at the time of the incident were reportedly taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A visitor at the park, however, caught video of the aftermath. In the footage, which has been uploaded to Youtube, it appears that the railing on one section of the track has been dislodged. It is unknown if it was like this before or after the incident.

According to USA Today, the footage was recorded by Noel Brown, who happened to have a high-quality camera on him at the time. He reportedly told the news outlet, however, that he was impressed with how the park’s staff handled the situation and helped the riders.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Six Flags Great Adventure said, "The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. The ride is currently undergoing a thorough inspection by our safety and engineering teams and will remain closed until further notice."

The statement concluded, "Until that work is completed, we will not speculate."