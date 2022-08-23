Iowa single-car accident kills 2, injures 3 more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman and a 12-year-old child died when their vehicle crashed into a Davenport bridge and flipped into a creek, and three other children in the car suffered injuries, police said.

The crash happened Monday night, when a sport utility vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman went out of control, hit a bridge and came to rest on its side in Duck Creek, the Quad-City Times reported.

Davenport police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old passenger died after being taken to a nearby hospital. A 10-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a state hospital, and an 8-year-old and 9-month-old were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The names of those killed and injured and their relationships to one another were not immediately released.