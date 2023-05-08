Expand / Collapse search
Iowa police hunt stabbing suspect after 'large fight' near campus

Iowa City police said the incident was isolated and apparently occurred among a non-student group known for carrying knives

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Iowa City police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing three people in a "large fight" near the University of Iowa campus.

An Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the incident was isolated and apparently occurred among a non-student group known for carrying knives, though the spokesperson stopped short of calling the group a gang.

Authorities initially responded to reports of a fight at a restaurant on S. Gilbert Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, "multiple suspects fled the scene," ICPD said in a press release.

A bar on S. Gilbert St.

Authorities initially responded to reports of a fight at a restaurant on S. Gilbert Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday. (Google Maps)

Police located three adult men suffering from stab wounds, and authorities transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment. All three victims are expected to recover, ICPD said.

"Initial investigation has determined that the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public," ICPD said.

University of Iowa campus

Three people were stabbed in an isolated incident Saturday morning near the University of Iowa campus. (Google Maps)

The University of Iowa issued a campus alert Saturday around 2:20 a.m. notifying students to remain vigilant but updated the alert later, saying the stabbings appeared to be isolated.

The ICPD spokesperson said people from rural areas surrounding Iowa City come into town to party on the weekends and occasionally stir trouble.

The incident remains under investigation.

