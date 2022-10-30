Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Iowa man rescues 4 siblings from raging inferno after making wrong turn: 'Lives were saved here'

'I just wanted to break down and cry,' Iowa man Brendon Birt said after saving four siblings from their burning house

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Iowa man rescues 4 siblings from raging inferno after making wrong turn

Iowa man Brendon Birt was able to help save four siblings from their burning house after he accidentally made a wrong turn and discovered the blaze. (Credit: Tender Lehman/ Christopher Lehman)

An Iowa man is being hailed as a hero for helping save four siblings from their burning home when he accidentally came upon it after making a wrong turn.

Brendon Birt sprang into action and began shouting when he discovered the Red Oak, Iowa, home of Tender Lehman ablaze, according to ABC affiliate KETV.

Lehman was out of town in Montana for a family emergency at the time, but her three children and their 22-year-old brother were asleep inside the house as flames began to consume the structure and the smoke detectors failed to go off.

Birt pounded on the windows and sides of the house in an attempt to alert those inside.

OKLAHOMA HOUSE FIRE: 8 PEOPLE FOUND DEAD AFTER BLAZE; POLICE INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE HOMICIDE

The incident was captured on the family's Ring doorbell video, which depicts the Lehman children escaping as their home becomes an inferno.

"Like every second that was going by was just getting worse," Birt said.

"I just felt like somebody was in there because it was so late at night, you know? I just knew that I had to act quick," Birt said.

Awakened by Birt's banging and shouting, the four siblings managed to escape. The Ring video shows the moment the three younger siblings busting through the front door, who were later followed by the older one.

FLORIDA FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE MASSIVE HOUSE FIRE, SAY ARSON IS LIKELY THE CAUSE

The family's Ring doorbell video depicts the Lehman children escaping their Red Oak, Iowa, home as it becomes an inferno. (Credit: Tender Lehman/Christopher Lehman)

"They came out the door," said Birt. "Like, I just felt like, I just wanted to break down and cry. Like, I don’t even know these people here."

When she met the man who saved her children, Tender Lehman expressed gratitude.

US FOREST SERVICE PERSONNEL ARRESTED FOR BURN THAT DAMAGED FAMILY'S RANCH

Ring footage shows the 22-year-old Lehman sibling escaping last from their burning home in Red Oak, Iowa. (Credit: Tender Lehman/Christopher Lehman)

"I’m so incredibly grateful, [for sure]," she said. "My kids wouldn’t have made it, man."

"They're safe, and they're safe because of him," said Lehman. "I mean, lives were saved here. Souls."

The house is a total loss and five of the family's seven dogs perished in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Red Oak Fire Department.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com