Oklahoma house fire: 8 people found dead after blaze; police investigating possible homicide

Broken Arrow police were joined by federal ATF agents to investigate the fire

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Eight people were found dead Thursday afternoon after a house fire in Oklahoma. Local and federal authorities are investigating the blaze as a possible homicide.

The fire was reported at roughly 4 p.m. in Broken Arrow, a suburb of Tulsa.

Officials did not provide details about who was killed or how the fire was caused, but they did not believe an immediate threat to the public existed.

"Preliminary reports are that this is going to be a homicide investigation," Broken Arrow police spokesperson Ethan Hutchins said. "We're still focused on trying to put out the fire and also investigate what happened to these victims."

FLORIDA FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE MASSIVE HOUSE FIRE, SAY ARSON IS LIKELY THE CAUSE

Eight people were found dead Thursday after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house.

Eight people were found dead Thursday after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Hutchins also called the scene "complex" and declined to comment on any search for the suspect.

"Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It's a safe city," Hutchins said. "And so, we're asking the community to please pray and come together because this is something that we don't experience as a city very often."

Police say witnesses told them a family of eight lived in the house — two adults and six children.

TX POLICE INVESTIGATE HOUSE FIRE AFTER 3 BODIES FOUND

People look on as Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities.

People look on as Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

One witness said that she saw a column of smoke near the house while she was driving with her children.

"When I got closer to the house, I saw smoke pouring out from the very top of the house, which looked like maybe the attic," Catelin Powers said.

Powers reported that she saw two men and a woman outside the house. A third man appeared to carry an unconscious young adult woman out of the building. The witness then drove away to avoid traumatizing her children.

  • Wide shot of fire truck, officials talking
    Image 1 of 4

    Broken Arrow police and fire department officials investigated the scene of the fire, which killed eight people. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

  • Two Broken Arrow firefighters near truck
    Image 2 of 4

    Officials did not provide details about who was killed or how the fire was caused, but they did not believe an immediate threat to the public existed. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

  • Investigators at scene of fire
    Image 3 of 4

    People said they were investigating the fire-related deaths as homicides (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

  • Officials talking near scene
    Image 4 of 4

    Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted local authorities at the scene. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting in the investigation.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report.