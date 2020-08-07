Expand / Collapse search
Iowa man broke into bank to steal hand sanitizer: Police

The suspect is accused of committing a series of break-ins

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
An Iowa man has been charged with breaking into a bank -- only to steal some hand sanitizer, police say.

Mark Gray, 39, was taken into custody by the Sioux City Police Department early Tuesday after a series of burglaries, according to KCAU.

Court documents viewed by the station accuse Gray of smashing the glass door of a Security National Bank location about 5:15 a.m. before entering its lobby and swiping some hand sanitizer.

Mark Gray is now facing several burglary charges. (Woodbury County Sheriff's Office)

Hours before that, police say he broke into a mental health services facility in search of cash, KCAU added, citing the documents.

Officers arrested Gray after finding him in a restaurant that he had broken into not far from the bank, police said.

He is now facing three third-degree burglary charges and is being held at a local jail on $6,000 bond.

