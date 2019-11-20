Iowa man charged in police standoff tells judge, 'I am Jesus'

A central Iowa man who police say traded gunfire with Des Moines police in a weekend incident appeared in a Polk County courtroom Tuesday for a very brief arraignment after he told the judge he was Jesus, news reports said.

Troy Ruggles, 25, was arrested after the Sunday morning shootout with a pair of officers in which no one was injured, but resulted in 20 bullet holes in his apartment, The New York Daily News, quoting news station KCCI, reported.



The judge began the arraignment by asking Ruggles, “You’re Mr. Ruggles, is that correct?” the report said.



Ruggles told the judge, “I am not.”



The judge followed up his initial question, asking, “Who are you?”

“I am Jesus!" Ruggles said.

His answer ended the hearing, KCCI reported.

Police said they were called to Ruggles’ house shortly before 5 a.m., Sunday, where they were met with gunfire, according to KWWL in Iowa.



Neighbors were moved to a local fairground prior to police moving in to apprehend Ruggles around 8:40 a.m., NBC News reported.

Police visited Ruggles' home Saturday night after a caller reported he was acting oddly, KCCI reported.



Sgt. Paul Parizek described Ruggles as “a little hyper religious,” adding he gave no indication he planned to harm himself or anyone else, the report said.

A woman identified as the mother of Ruggles’ child said this isn’t normal behavior for Ruggles, the report said.



“Something happened,” she told KCCI.



Ruggles faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the charges, the newspaper said.