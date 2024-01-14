Expand / Collapse search
Iowa

Iowa high school principal, hailed as hero for protecting students during school shooting, dies of injuries

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger was critically injured during attack

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Shooting at Perry High School Video

Shooting at Perry High School

There is a police presence at Perry High School in response to reports of a shooting in Perry, Iowa. (Credit: ThePerryNews.com / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A high school principal in Iowa who was critically wounded in a school shooting while protecting students earlier this month has died, according to his family.

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger died Sunday, his family announced on a GoFundMe page. Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory confirmed the death to The Associated Press.

"Although the news has not fully set in yet, Dan Marburger gave the ultimate sacrifice," the GoFundMe page said. "After 10 days, he lost his battle and this tragedy took his life."

The shooting unfolded in the cafeteria at Perry High School just after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, the first day students returned from winter break. 

Perry High School

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger died Sunday from critical injuries he sustained while protecting students during a shooting at the school on Jan. 4, his family said. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

An 11-year-old middle school student was killed in the shooting, and six other people were injured. The shooter, identified as a 17-year-old student at the school, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

candlelight vigil for victims

Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School on Thursday Jan. 4 in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The day after the shooting, the state Department of Public Safety said Marburger "acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students."

Marburger's wife Elizabeth posted to the family’s GoFundMe that her husband died around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Perry High School w police tape

A 17-year-old student at the school was identified as the shooter. He was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave)

"He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever," she wrote.

Perry is a town of about 8,000 residents. The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.