Iowa school shooting leaves sixth grader dead, 5 injured

At least five people were shot, and one child has died after a school shooting Thursday morning in a small Iowa town.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at Perry High School at 7:37 a.m., before classes had begun on what was the first school day after winter break. When officers arrived at the scene less than seven minutes later, they found several gunshot victims.

The suspected shooter was identified as Dylan Butler, 17, who was a student at the school, Mitch Mortvedt, Assistant Director at Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in an afternoon press conference. Butler was found with a self-inflicted gun wound.

Four of the surviving victims were taken to hospitals, with one in critical but not life-threatening condition and four in stable condition. Four of the surviving victims are students and one is a school administrator.

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante earlier told reporters the shooting happened before the school day began.

"Luckily, there was very few students and faculty in the building, which I think contributed to a good outcome in that sense," Infante said.

Authorities also found a "rudimentary" improvised explosive device inside the school, which was rendered safe, Mortvedt added at the 4 p.m. ET press conference.

Butler had a pump action shotgun and a small caliber handgun on him, and he made social media posts around time of shooting, Mortvedt added.

The sheriff's office, Perry Police Department, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the shooting.

"Our prayers are with the entire Perry community," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said at the afternoon press conference," adding that the shooting has "shaken our entire state to the core… Every Iowan stands with you."

She said that investigators would "work tirelessly to get the answers" for why the shooting happened.

Perry is a town of about 8,000 residents. The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.