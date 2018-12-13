Investigation yields few clues on missing Colorado woman

Kelsey Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, captured on surveillance video entering a grocery store. Weeks later, investigators don't know what happened to the 29-year-old Colorado mother after that.

Her family calls her disappearance completely out of character, and a multi-state investigation is underway.

Berreth's fiance, Patrick Frazee, has told authorities that he last saw the woman on the holiday when the couple who live separately met to exchange their 1-year-old daughter. After that, police said the only signs of Berreth were text messages from her cellphone and location data suggesting the phone was 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) away in Idaho.

An investigation opened Dec. 2 after Berreth's mother contacted police.

Frazee's attorney said he is cooperating with investigators and has provided a DNA sample and his cellphone.