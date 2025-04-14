Intruder arrested near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota months after killing of CEO Brain Thompson

An intruder was arrested Monday near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnesota, months after the company's CEO was gunned down in New York City.

The unidentified suspect was spotted around 11 a.m. in a parking lot outside the UnitedHealthcare corporate campus in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka, city spokesman Andy Wittenborg told The Associated Press.

The man showed up at a security checkpoint where he was not supposed to be, Wittenborg said. He eventually surrendered peacefully to police about an hour later.

There was no threat to the public, police said. The FBI also responded to the scene.

The incident was not related to the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot and killed outside his New York City hotel.

Thompson was gunned down as he was walking to an investor conference a few blocks away.

The suspected killer. Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested days later in Pennsylvania and faces state murder and terror charges. He's pleaded not guilty.