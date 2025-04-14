Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Crime

Intruder arrested near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota months after killing of CEO Brain Thompson

Thompson was gunned down in December while walking to a conference in New York City

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Video shows possible person of interest moments before fatal shooting of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson Video

Video shows possible person of interest moments before fatal shooting of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson

Video captured outside Stage Star Deli shows a person of interest walking along a street the morning of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York on December 4, 2024. (Credit: Gideon Platt/Stage Star Deli)

An intruder was arrested Monday near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnesota, months after the company's CEO was gunned down in New York City. 

The unidentified suspect was spotted around 11 a.m. in a parking lot outside the UnitedHealthcare corporate campus in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka, city spokesman Andy Wittenborg told The Associated Press. 

UNITED HEALTHCARE CEO MURDER: INVESTIGATORS START SMALL, FOCUS ON FAMILY IN SEARCH FOR MOTIVE

UnitedHealthcare campus

A large police presence at the UnitedHealthcare campus where a suspect allegedly making threatening behavior was arrested on Monday.  (Fox Minneapolis)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the city and Minnetonka Police Department. 

The man showed up at a security checkpoint where he was not supposed to be, Wittenborg said. He eventually surrendered peacefully to police about an hour later. 

There was no threat to the public, police said. The FBI also responded to the scene. 

LUIGI MANGIONE PROSECUTORS DIRECTED TO SEEK DEATH PENALTY IN FEDERAL CEO MURDER CASE

Split image-United HealthCare Brian Thompson

A split image of United Healthcare's corporate headquarters and its CEO Brian Thompson who was murdered on Wednesday.  (Getty Images; AP)

The incident was not related to the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot and killed outside his New York City hotel.

Thompson was gunned down as he was walking to an investor conference a few blocks away. 

Composite image of Luigi Mangione with inset of the shooting of Brian Thompson

Composite image of Luigi Mangione with inset of the shooting of Brian Thompson  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspected killer. Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested days later in Pennsylvania and faces state murder and terror charges. He's pleaded not guilty. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.