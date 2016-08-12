Internet mogul accused of attacks faces probation sentencing

A Silicon Valley Internet mogul who made $300 million at age 25 and appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" is facing jail time for violating his probation in a domestic violence case.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Tracie Brown is scheduled to sentence Gurbaksh Chahal on Friday.

Chahal pleaded guilty in April 2014 to misdemeanor charges of battery and domestic violence battery after prosecutors said surveillance footage showed him punching and kicking his girlfriend 117 times.

Prosecutors say he violated his probation by attacking a second girlfriend, and Brown ruled in their favor last month.

Chahal has defended himself against the domestic violence charges, saying he lost his temper but did not hit his girlfriend 117 times. His attorneys in the probation case have attacked the second woman's credibility.