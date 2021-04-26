Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

6 inmates stabbed in 2 incidents at Tennessee detention center; sheriff's office investigating

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A Tennessee sheriff’s office is investigating reports that several inmates were stabbed over the weekend at Silverdale Detention Center.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Matt Lea said that the sheriff’s would be investigating two incidents that resulted in six inmates stabbed at the Chattanooga facility.

The first incident occurred Friday at 8 p.m., Lea told News Channel 9. The inmate was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, treated and released.

The next day, though, five inmates in a second incident claimed to have been stabbed by other inmates. Three of the victims were taken to hospital while the remaining two inmates were treated at the jail.

All injuries were deemed non-life-threatening as well. 

HCSO is actively investigating the incidents. The cause of each incident is not yet known. 

Fox News reached out to HCSO for comment, which is pending.

This is a developing story.

