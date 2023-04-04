Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Injured Missouri officer to continue rehab at specialty hospital in Colorado

MO officer shot March 12 while confronting gunman at convenience store

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Missouri police officer who was badly injured in a shooting that killed a colleague will continue his rehabilitation at a specialty hospital in Colorado.

Hermann Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, was shot in the head on March 12 while confronting a gunman at a convenience store in the eastern Missouri town of 2,100 residents. Another Hermann officer, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, died in the shooting.

SUSPECT IN KANSAS CITY HOTEL KILLING ARRESTED AFTER POLICE SHOOTOUT

An injured Missouri police officer has been moved to a specialty hospital in Colorado.

An injured Missouri police officer has been moved to a specialty hospital in Colorado.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sullentrup has been hospitalized at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis County. Several well-wishers offered support Tuesday morning as Sullentrup was driven to an airport for the flight. He'll be treated at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.

Officers went to the convenience store to arrest Kenneth Lee Simpson of St. Louis County on multiple outstanding warrants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the officers were shot in an altercation inside the store.

Simpson was captured the next day inside a nearby house, after a police tactical team fired tear gas into the home.