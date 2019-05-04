Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Injured iguana still in protective custody a month after owner swung it at an Ohio restaurant manager

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
A pet iguana, injured last month when its owner swung it at an Ohio restaurant manager, remains in protective custody as it awaits a $1,600 surgery.

The female iguana, named Copper by police, suffered a broken leg and several other ailments after the unidentified owner swung the animal by her tail.

According to authorities, the man threw a menu at a waitress at a Perkins restaurant in Painesville on April 16. When a manager intervened, the man removed the iguana from beneath his shirt, twirled it around and threw it at him, police said.

A bright teal iguana with green flecks on its skin was named Copper by police.

A bright teal iguana with green flecks on its skin was named Copper by police. (Painesville Police Department)

The reptile has remained in the protective custody of the Lake County Humane Society, which says she needs a surgery that would cost about $1,600; according to intake coordinator Allison Rothlisberger, the procedure can't be done without the approval of a judge.

The Humane Society is seeking tax-deductible donations to pay for the surgery.

For now, the animal is getting basic care to make it as comfortable as possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.