Injured Great Dane stuck in embankment rescued by Oregon firefighters

Rescuers in Oregon managed to save a 10-year-old Great Dane that somehow got lost from his owner only to be discovered days later injured at the bottom of an embankment.

The story, like most reports about missing dogs, begins with a Sunday stroll.

Susan Clark, the dog’s owner, told Fox 12 Oregon that she was out for a walk with the hulking pooch in Clatsop County and he "vanished." She said she looked everywhere—even drafted a few friends to help in the search--but to no avail.

The dog was eventually found on Tuesday by a neighbor. Clark was relieved that the dog was still alive, but the discovery only solved half of the problem. Now somebody needed to get the dog.

The Great Dane, who weighs about 100 pounds, was unable to stand and at the bottom of the embankment.

She told the station that she contacted the Westport Fire & Rescue for help, but was told that the department sticks to rescuing humans. She said she begged them to make an exception and they eventually agreed. The dog was placed on a stretcher and lifted out the 60-foot trench.

The department deployed four members in a brush truck who utilized a stokes stretcher and rope to pull the dog, Presley, to safety, a statement read.

"Westport Fire stands ready to help out our community, and hopes for a great outcome for Presley and her family," the department said.

Clark praised the firefighters for their professionalism and told the station that the dog is expected to recover.