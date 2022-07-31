Infowars star Alex Jones' parent company files for bankruptcy amid Sandy Hook $150M defamation trial in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Controversial Infowars star Alex Jones’ parent media company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy on Friday amid the defamation damages trial underway in Texas in which the family of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is seeking $150 million or more.

The trial in Austin, where Jones lives and Free Speech Systems is based, is to determine how much Jones should pay for defaming Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was among the 20 children and six educators killed in the nation’s deadliest school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

They and other Sandy Hook families suing Jones say they have suffered years of harassment and threats resulting from Jones' repeated false claims that the shooting was a hoax perpetuated to induce gun control measures or didn't happen. It wrapped up its first week of testimony Friday and is expected to conclude next week.

Jones' attorney, Andino Reynal, announced the bankruptcy filing late in the day Friday.

CONNECTICUT JUDGE FINDS ALEX JONES LIABLE OVER ‘HOAX’ SANDY HOOK CLAIMS

Both he and attorneys for the family suing Jones told Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Travis County District Court that the bankruptcy filing would not halt the lawsuit. The New York Times reported that Gamble, therefore, ordered that the trial continues to a verdict despite the bankruptcy filing, which in other circumstances would have stalled the litigation.

It is not the first time a bankruptcy filing has come amid litigation against Jones by the Sandy Hook families. In April, Jones’ company Infowars and two more of his business entities filed for bankruptcy protection, which led to a trial delay. Free Speech Systems is the parent company of Infowars.

Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Jones liable for defamation for his portrayal of the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax involving actors aimed at increasing gun control.

In both states, judges issued default judgments against Jones without trials because he failed to respond to court orders and turn over documents.

Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the Sandy Hook families in the Connecticut case, issued a statement Friday evening blasting the bankruptcy filing.

"Just two days before jury selection is due to begin in Connecticut, Mr. Jones has once again fled like a coward to bankruptcy court in a transparent attempt to delay facing the families that he has spent years hurting," Mattei said. "These families have an endless well of patience and remain determined to hold Mr. Jones accountable in a Connecticut court."

Jones claimed in court records last year that he had a negative net worth of $20 million, but attorneys for Sandy Hook families have painted a different financial picture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court records show that Jones’ Infowars store, which sells nutritional supplements and survival gear, made more than $165 million between 2015 and 2018.

Jones has also urged listeners on his Infowars program to donate money.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.