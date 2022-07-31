Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mass Murder
Published

Infowars star Alex Jones' parent company files for bankruptcy amid Sandy Hook $150M defamation trial in Texas

Infowars' Alex Jones’ parent media company, Free Speech Systems, files for bankruptcy amid Sandy Hook trial

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Mother of Sandy Hook victim: ‘It’s an enduring pain that never goes away’ Video

Mother of Sandy Hook victim: ‘It’s an enduring pain that never goes away’

Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley reacts to the tragedy at Robb Elementary school on ‘Your World.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Controversial Infowars star Alex Jones’ parent media company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy on Friday amid the defamation damages trial underway in Texas in which the family of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is seeking $150 million or more. 

The trial in Austin, where Jones lives and Free Speech Systems is based, is to determine how much Jones should pay for defaming Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was among the 20 children and six educators killed in the nation’s deadliest school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

They and other Sandy Hook families suing Jones say they have suffered years of harassment and threats resulting from Jones' repeated false claims that the shooting was a hoax perpetuated to induce gun control measures or didn't happen. It wrapped up its first week of testimony Friday and is expected to conclude next week. 

Jones' attorney, Andino Reynal, announced the bankruptcy filing late in the day Friday. 

CONNECTICUT JUDGE FINDS ALEX JONES LIABLE OVER ‘HOAX’ SANDY HOOK CLAIMS 

Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with a piece of tape over his mouth that reads "save the 1st." 

Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with a piece of tape over his mouth that reads "save the 1st."  (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

Both he and attorneys for the family suing Jones told Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Travis County District Court that the bankruptcy filing would not halt the lawsuit. The New York Times reported that Gamble, therefore, ordered that the trial continues to a verdict despite the bankruptcy filing, which in other circumstances would have stalled the litigation. 

It is not the first time a bankruptcy filing has come amid litigation against Jones by the Sandy Hook families. In April, Jones’ company Infowars and two more of his business entities filed for bankruptcy protection, which led to a trial delay. Free Speech Systems is the parent company of Infowars.

People attend a rally and march for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 03, 2022, in Newtown, Connecticut. Across the nation people are wearing orange and joining rallies as they demand change to America's gun laws. 

People attend a rally and march for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 03, 2022, in Newtown, Connecticut. Across the nation people are wearing orange and joining rallies as they demand change to America's gun laws.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Jones liable for defamation for his portrayal of the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax involving actors aimed at increasing gun control. 

In both states, judges issued default judgments against Jones without trials because he failed to respond to court orders and turn over documents.

Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the Sandy Hook families in the Connecticut case, issued a statement Friday evening blasting the bankruptcy filing.

Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break during the trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. 

Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break during the trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.  (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

"Just two days before jury selection is due to begin in Connecticut, Mr. Jones has once again fled like a coward to bankruptcy court in a transparent attempt to delay facing the families that he has spent years hurting," Mattei said. "These families have an endless well of patience and remain determined to hold Mr. Jones accountable in a Connecticut court."

Jones claimed in court records last year that he had a negative net worth of $20 million, but attorneys for Sandy Hook families have painted a different financial picture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Court records show that Jones’ Infowars store, which sells nutritional supplements and survival gear, made more than $165 million between 2015 and 2018. 

Jones has also urged listeners on his Infowars program to donate money.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 