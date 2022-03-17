Expand / Collapse search
Inflation 'sucks,' say people in Wyoming feeling cost of gas and groceries

People in Wyoming say they're feeling money lost to inflation

Matt Leach
By Matt Leach | Fox News
JACKSON, Wyo. – Inflation is costing families nearly $300 a month, according to a recent report by Moody’s Analytics, and people in Wyoming told Fox News they are feeling it.

"I think it sucks," Zack from Jackson, Wyoming said. "I think it's totally avoidable, and I think the idea that we are still importing oil when we could be totally independent is outrageous, and it's a scam, and it's upsetting."

Zack from Jackson, Wyoming, speaks to Fox News Digital.

Nate, also from Jackson, told Fox News he paid between $10 and $15 more at the pump on Wednesday.

AS WAR RAGES IN UKRAINE, AMERICANS IN WYOMING SAY CLIMATE AND CONSERVATION TOP ELECTION ISSUES

"I know what’s going on internationally," Nate said. "I sort of understand the situation and just hoping … in the next couple of weeks, it sort of goes back to a little bit more normalcy."

The average cost of gas in Wyoming is slightly below the national average of $4.28, according to AAA. 

Gas station in Jackson on March 16, 2022.

Shaun, who owns a construction business in Jackson, said inflation has hurt his bottom line.

"I’m feeling that with my house and my business," Shaun said. "Trying to keep the business running is kind of a bummer."

Asked what he would do if the money lost to inflation was back in his pocket, Shaun told Fox News he would invest it in his business.

State flag of Wyoming in Jackson, Wyoming.

Ashley, from Boise, Idaho, said she would use the extra funds to put gas in her car.

"For me, it's all about savings at my age," one man said. "It's part of this life that … I look forward to retirement one day."

Zack told Fox News he would spend the money on "regular life things."

"Taking care of my family and food and all the other things that are now costing more and more every day," he said.

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.

Matt Leach is a Fox Digital Originals reporter based in Tampa, FL.

