Indianapolis official's home attacked after vote in favor of controversial data center

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An Indianapolis city councilor said someone fired multiple rounds into his home overnight Sunday while he and his son were inside after he backed a controversial data center project, according to reports.

Ron Gibson, a Democrat representing District 8, said the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday and that roughly 13 rounds were fired into his home, FOX59 reported. A threatening note reading "no data centers" was also left under his doormat, according to the outlet.

Images from the scene show a front door riddled with bullet holes and an outer glass door completely shattered by the gunfire.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) told Fox News Digital that the officers responded to the lawmaker's home on East 41st Street around 9 a.m. Monday after reports of shots fired. Police described the incident as "an isolated, targeted incident" and said no injuries were reported.

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Police told Fox News Digital that the case is being investigated by IMPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force, with assistance from the FBI, and that an evidence technician responded to the scene to photograph and collect evidence. The Department of Homeland Security is also assisting, FOX59 reported.

Fox News Digital has reached the FBI and DHS for comment.

Gibson said he and his 8-year-old son were inside at the time.

''Just steps from where those bullets struck is our dining room table, where my son had been playing with his Legos the day before,'' Gibson told the outlet. ''That reality is deeply unsettling. This was not just an attack on my home but endangered my child and disrupted the safety of our entire neighborhood.''

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The shooting came days after Gibson voted in favor of a proposed half-billion-dollar Metrobloks data center project in the city’s Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood, on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. The plan has drawn intense opposition from residents.

In a statement issued April 1, Gibson defended his vote after the rezoning was approved by the Metropolitan Development Commission.

''This project met those standards, and I support the Commission’s decision to approve the rezoning for the MetroBloks project,'' Gibson said.

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He added that the development could bring investment, jobs and long-term tax revenue to the area.

''MetroBloks has the potential to bring significant investment, create jobs, and generate long-term tax revenue that supports infrastructure, housing and essential services,'' he said.

Gibson said the shooting would not deter him from serving his district.

''I am a public servant, but I am also a father and a neighbor,'' he said. ''This act brought violence into our neighborhood, the very thing I work every day to stand against.''

Local leaders and community groups across the political spectrum condemned the attack.

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According to FOX59, Indianapolis City-County Council President Maggie A. Lewis called the shooting ''deeply disturbing'' and said violence has no place in civic discourse, while Mayor Joe Hogsett said no family should have to endure violence in their home.

Republican council members also denounced the incident, calling it ''outrageous'' and urging swift justice. A coalition opposing the data center project also condemned the shooting, saying it was not affiliated with their efforts and reaffirming their commitment to peaceful advocacy.