Indianapolis high school student dies in hospital after being found shot near intersection

An Indianapolis high school student was found shot near an intersection and later died, a newspaper reported.

A school bus driver, who at the time was driving about 20 other students, saw the wounded teen lying in some grass near a bus route about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Indianapolis Star reported, citing police.

The bus driver called 911. The teen, whose name was not released, later died at a hospital.

INDIANA MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO KILLING EX-GIRLFRIEND, GRANDMOTHER OUTSIDE FACTORY

The boy was a student at Arsenal Technical High School, the Indianapolis Public Schools said in a statement. School system administrators said they had made crisis counseling available for students and staff.

The students on the bus remained near the scene for a couple of hours before being picked up by parents or brought to school on a different bus, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Samone Burris said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Enough is enough," Burris said. "Gun violence is not the answer. ... Gun violence is not going to get our community where it needs to be. It’s a tragedy. A teenage victim. The death of someone’s child is a tragedy. Our community is heartbroken this morning."