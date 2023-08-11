Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana residents push back against proposed plans to build underground carbon dioxide storage wells

IN plans call for injecting 1.67 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year into the wells

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Residents are pushing back against plans for a pair of underground carbon dioxide storage wells in western Indiana.

Wabash Carbon Services LLC is seeking permits to build two wells in Vermillion and Vigo counties to store carbon dioxide produced in fertilizer production, the Tribune Star reported. Plans call for injecting 1.67 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year into the wells over 12 years, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

More than 150 people attended a hearing on the project Thursday at Indiana State University. Many residents complained about a lack of communication about the project and the potential for groundwater contamination and accidents that could release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

ENERGY DEPARTMENT INVESTS $1.2 BILLION IN 2 CARBON REMOVAL PROJECTS

Indiana Fox News graphic

A proposed plan to build a pair of underground carbon dioxide storage wells has caused problems among residents. Over 150 residents attended a hearing to complain about the lack of communication surrounding the project.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

EPA regulators say the project shouldn’t have any significant environmental impact. Agency officials say they would monitor the wells during the 12 years of injections and for a decade after the work is complete to ensure the wells work properly, the carbon dioxide doesn't move and drinking water remains safe.