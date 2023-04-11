Indiana-Ohio border city evacuated due to fire

Authorities urged people to evacuate Tuesday within a half-mile of a large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border.

The fire was in Richmond in Wayne County, 70 miles east of Indianapolis. Video posted online showed massive clouds of black smoke.

Indiana State Police said the fire was at the former Hoffco factory, which closed in 2009. Mayor Dave Snow described it as a "serious, large-scale fire."

"Many units are on scene," Snow said on Facebook. "Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responders room to get this under control."

Anyone outside the half-mile radius who lives downwind of the fire should keep windows closed and pets inside, the county emergency management agency said.

No other details were immediately available.