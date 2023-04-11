Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana-Ohio border city evacuated due to fire

Everyone within a half-mile of a Richmond, Indiana industrial fire was ordered to vacate the area

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities urged people to evacuate Tuesday within a half-mile of a large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border.

The fire was in Richmond in Wayne County, 70 miles east of Indianapolis. Video posted online showed massive clouds of black smoke.

NEBRASKA WILDFIRE BURNS THROUGH 650 ACRES OF LAND ALONG MISSOURI RIVER

Indiana State Police said the fire was at the former Hoffco factory, which closed in 2009. Mayor Dave Snow described it as a "serious, large-scale fire."

Everyone within a half-mile of a large Richmond, Indiana industrial fire was ordered to evacuate the area.

Everyone within a half-mile of a large Richmond, Indiana industrial fire was ordered to evacuate the area.

"Many units are on scene," Snow said on Facebook. "Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responders room to get this under control."

INDIANA POLICE BODYCAM CAPTURES HARROWING MOMENT OFFICERS SAVED BABY, FAMILY FROM BURNING HOUSE

Anyone outside the half-mile radius who lives downwind of the fire should keep windows closed and pets inside, the county emergency management agency said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other details were immediately available.