Indiana

Indiana man killed during pursuit had history of resisting police

Caden Mura, 20, of Valparaiso, IN, fatally shot during Thursday confrontation

Associated Press
Published
close
A 20-year-old man who died in an exchange of gunfire while fleeing police in northwestern Indiana had resisted law enforcement before, court records show.

Caden Mura, 20, of Valparaiso was identified by the Porter County Coroner’s Office as the man fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire Thursday with Valparaiso and Porter County officers.

INDIANAPOLIS MAN CHARGED WITH TRIPLE HOMICIDE IN APARTMENT SHOOTING

Court records show Mura pleaded guilty last fall to a charge of resisting law enforcement, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

Thursday’s incident is still under investigation and the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and toxicology results, the coroner’s office said.

Indiana State Police, who are investigating because of the nature of the shooting, said officers were called out to the area near Valparaiso’s Fairgrounds Park in response to a suspicious person displaying a handgun.

As officers approached the suspect, he fled and during a foot pursuit an exchange of gunfire occurred, police said.

The man, later identified as Mura, was wounded in the shootout and taken to a hospital where he was later declared dead, state police said.