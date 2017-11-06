Indiana man falsified report about 8-year-old girl in stolen car, police say

An Indiana man is accused of lying about an 8-year-old girl's kidnapping as he tried to get police to locate his stolen car on Sunday, The Chicago Sun Times reported.

Cleadus J. Taylor, of South Bend, allegedly told police two men stole his 2006 Audi A6 after he left it unattended, with keys in the ignition, on the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove. He also said an 8-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat of the car when it was stolen, according to Chicago police.

Police issued an Amber Alert, but around 8:30 p.m., the child’s parents informed the detectives she was safe in their care.

The police had “not made physical contact with the girl” at that time, and continued questioning the parents.

Officials said further investigation revealed the man’s police report was falsified – the 8-year-old girl was not in the car when it was stolen and was never in danger.

“Taylor had fabricated the story and deliberately misled officers regarding the circumstances of the incident, specifically that the car was occupied at the time of the theft,” police said in a statement.

Police eventually located the abandoned car in the 7600 block of South Green.

Taylor is charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct involving filing a false report of an offense and is scheduled for a bond hearing Monday.