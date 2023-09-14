Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Indiana man faces felony charges after 2-year-old shoots him with found handgun

IN man is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Indiana man faces felony charges after he was shot in the back by a 2-year-old boy who found the weapon on a bed, according to authorities.

Justin T. Wiley, 32, of Fort Wayne was charged this week with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a handgun. He is not legally allowed to carry a gun because of prior felony convictions, The Journal Gazette reported.

Fort Wayne police officers found Wiley on Sept. 9 suffering from a gunshot wound in his middle to upper back, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was shot in the home of a woman who has an active protection order against him. Wiley told police he put the gun on a bed before the 2-year-old boy grabbed it and pulled the trigger, according to the affidavit.

PURDUE UNIVERSITY DORMITORY STABBING SUSPECT DEEMED COMPETENT FOR MURDER TRIAL

Indiana Fox News graphic

An Indiana man has been charged with child neglect after a 2-year-old found a gun on a bed and shots him in the back.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman told officers she heard the gunshot. Wiley then yelled, "He shot me."

The child had injuries to his gunpowder-marked right pointer finger, including swelling and blistering, and he repeatedly said "owie" while looking at his finger, according to the affidavit.

Wiley was released on bond following his initial court appearance on Monday.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday at a phone number listed for Wiley seeking comment on the charges. Court records do not list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.