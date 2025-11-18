Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Indiana man accused of killing house cleaner who mistakenly arrived at front door charged with manslaughter

Curt Andersen faces manslaughter charges after killing Guatemalan immigrant who was part of cleaning crew

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
An Indiana man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a house cleaner who mistakenly arrived at his front door.

Curt Andersen, 62, shot 32-year-old Maria Florinda Rios Perez De Velasquez through the front door of his home in Whitestown, an Indianapolis suburb, just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 5, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers found Rios, a Guatemalan immigrant, dead on the porch. Authorities said she was part of a cleaning crew that had gone to the wrong address.

Andersen told investigators he and his wife were asleep when he heard a "commotion" at the door that grew louder. Believing someone was trying to break in, he looked out a window and saw two people at the door.

INDIANA CLEANING LADY FATALLY SHOT AFTER SHOWING UP AT WRONG HOME: POLICE

A photo of Maria Florinda Rios Perez De Velasquez during a demonstration over her killing

Maria Florinda Rios Perez De Velasquez, 32, was shot and killed after arriving to clean the wrong home in Whitestown, Indiana, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (The Associated Press)

He loaded his handgun, returned to the window and saw them "thrusting" at the door. Without announcing himself, he fired a single shot. He said the door was never opened.

a view of the outside of Curt Andersen's home

The home of Curt Andersen, 62, the Indiana homeowner charged with voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Maria Florinda Rios Perez De Velasquez, is shown in Whitestown, Indiana, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

When told he had killed someone, Andersen put his head down and said he didn't mean for anything to happen to anybody, the affidavit states.

Andersen's wife Yoshie Andersen told investigators that her husband fired the shot from the top of the stairs and neither of them went downstairs. He fired the shot and then told her to call 911, she said.

emergency vehicles and police tape near a home where a shooting happened

Investigators are seen at the home of Curt Andersen following the shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (WRTV)

Investigators found a bullet hole in the door but no signs of forced entry on the door, latch, or frame.

Rios' husband Mauricio told police they had been trying to open the door with keys from their cleaning company for 30 seconds to a minute. They didn't knock or force entry and heard no voices from inside.

Mauricio, husband of Rios, speaking to media

Rios' husband Mauricio told media outlets that he didn't realize she had been shot until she fell back into his arms, bleeding on the porch. (WRTV)

He told media outlets that he didn’t realize she had been shot until she fell back into his arms, bleeding on the porch. On a fundraising page, her brother described Rios as a mother of four children.

SECOND DETAINEE DIES AFTER DALLAS ICE FACILITY SNIPER ATTACK, FAMILY SPEAKS OUT

Andersen could face 10 to 30 years in prison if convicted. He remains in the Boone County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Andersen's attorney Guy Relford said on X he was disappointed by the charges, arguing his client believed his actions were justified and protected under the state's stand-your-ground law.

"Mr. Andersen's actions must be evaluated based on the circumstances as he perceived them," Relford said in the statement.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood gestures while speaking

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood announces that voluntary manslaughter charges have been filed against an Indiana homeowner in the killing of Maria Florinda Rios Perez De Velasquez in Lebanon, Indiana, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said the case doesn't qualify under Indiana's stand-your-ground law because Andersen lacked sufficient information to reasonably believe deadly force was necessary.

Eastwood said the decision to file charges was not difficult and that the state will argue Andersen could not have reasonably believed he was under threat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
