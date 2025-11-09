Indiana cleaning lady fatally shot after showing up at wrong home: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A cleaning lady was shot and killed by an Indiana homeowner when she arrived at the wrong address for a house-cleaning appointment, according to officials.

Maria Florinda Rios Perez, 32, was found dead in her husband's arms on the front porch of a home in Whitestown, Indiana, after the pair mistakenly showed up at the wrong address for a cleaning on Wednesday.

Whitestown police responded to the home for a possible home invasion before later concluding that "the facts gathered do not support that a residential entry occurred."

"It was later determined that the individuals attempting to enter the home were members of a cleaning crew who had mistakenly arrived at the wrong address," police said on Facebook.

"The loss of life is always a profound tragedy, and our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected," the department added.

Police submitted the case to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office for review to determine whether criminal charges will be brought against the homeowner. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to her family and loved ones during this difficult time," police wrote on Friday.

Police have not yet released the identity of the homeowner who shot the woman, saying this "is a complex, delicate, and evolving case, and it would be both inappropriate and potentially dangerous to disclose that information."

According to reports, the woman was a mother of four and originally from Guatemala.

"Maria was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a caring sister, and a cherished daughter," her obituary reads. "She was known for her beautiful spirit, her kindness toward others, and the love she poured into her family every single day."

The woman's husband, Mauricio Velásquez, said he wanted justice for his wife.

Velásquez told WTTV that the bullet was fired through the door of the home.

"They should've called the police first instead of just shooting out of nowhere like that," he said.

"Seeing my wife in my arms, already lifeless, covered in blood, I felt like they tore everything from me," Velásquez told Telemundo at a memorial for his wife.

Boone County prosecutor Kent Eastwood told The Indianapolis Star that the case is complex because of language in the state's stand-your-ground law.