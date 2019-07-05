Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Indiana
Published

Indiana father convicted of killing 3-month-old son punched in the face in court

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Father sentenced for the death of his three-month-old son, violently attacked outside the courtroomVideo

Father sentenced for the death of his three-month-old son, violently attacked outside the courtroom

Father sentenced for killing three-month-old son attacked outside of Indiana courtroom.

An Indiana man who was convicted of killing his 3-month-old son was punched in the face by the baby’s uncle in court Wednesday.

Kwin Boes was sentenced to 25 years -- 19 years in prison and six on work release as part of a plea deal, according to FOX59. Boes was also ordered to pay for the child’s funeral expenses, WEVV-TV reported.

CHILD IN INDIANA RESCUED, TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FALL INTO SEWER DRAIN: REPORTS

As Boes was walking out of court on Wednesday, video captured a man, later identified as Jeremiah Hartley, heading toward him and punching him in the face. Boes was left bloodied and one of his sandals went flying.

“He’s going through some things. He’s upset anyway,” the boy’s grandmother Lisa Hartley told WEVV-TV of Jeremiah. “That really upset him just to see him come out; I don’t know if he heard how much time he got or if he was just upset about his nephew. This is a horrible crime.”

Hartley was taken away in handcuffs and faces 179 days in jail for contempt and a misdemeanor battery charges from the state, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parker Boes died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to FOX59. Kwin Boes was arrested in May 2018 in the baby’s death.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.