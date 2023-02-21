Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Indiana coroner identifies woman, 2 children who died in fiery car crash

IN woman driving SUV went off road, overturning several times

Associated Press
A central Indiana coroner on Tuesday released the names of a pregnant woman and her two children who died Sunday in a fiery single-car crash.

Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene said Alexis N. Strader, 28, of Muncie; her son, Jonah Strader, 3; and daughter, Laila Strader, 1, were pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday's crash.

A crash report from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department states that Alexia Strader was seven months pregnant, The Star Press reported.

A coroner identifies an Indiana pregnant woman and her two kids died in car crash on Sunday. 

Her mother, 54-year-old Amy A. Carter of Muncie, was driving northbound on a county road shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday when the SUV went off the road, struck a concrete culvert and overturned several times before coming to rest on its passenger’s side in a field, the report states.

Carter was able to get out of the vehicle, but a fire erupted, killing the three passengers. All four crash victims suffered severe burns and the vehicle burned "in its entirety," the crash report states.

Carter told a deputy she was "attempting to give something in her lap to a back-seat passenger" when her SUV left the road, according to the report. The children were in the back seat in child restraint seats, it states.