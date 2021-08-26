Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Indiana babysitter pleads not guilty in death of girl, 11 months, found dead in woods

Parents also face charges in the girl's death

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man charged in connection with the death of an 11-month-old Indiana girl found in a wooded area pleaded not guilty this week after coroner officials ruled her death a homicide. 

Justin Miller, 37, appeared in court Tuesday on a charge of neglect of a dependant resulting in death, Fox 59 Indianapolis reported. An autopsy revealed Mercedes Lain died from blunt force injuries to the head, Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said Monday.

Justin Miller, 37, is charged in the death of an 11-month-old Indiana girl found dead in the wooded area.

Justin Miller, 37, is charged in the death of an 11-month-old Indiana girl found dead in the wooded area. (Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

Her parents, Kenneth Lain, 41, and 32-year-old Tiffany Coburn, are also charged with neglect of a dependent. Chipman said Lain and Coburn left the baby with Miller at a Plymouth motel for the weekend so they could have a "few days from the child."

The child was last seen Aug. 14.

MISSING INDIANA GIRL, 11 MONTHS, FOUND DEAD IN WOODED AREA; PARENTS, BABYSITTER ARRESTED

The parents reported Lain missing the next day when Miller failed to bring her back as planned. Her body was found Aug. 18 n a wooded area of  Starke County. Miller allegedly told investigators he had synthetic marijuana several times while he was watching Lain. 

In court documents obtained by WTHR-TV, Lain and Coburn were described as being uncooperative" with authorities. Miller gave conflicting accounts of his time with the baby, even saying he dropped her off with a neighbor. 

Mercedes Lain

Mercedes Lain (FBI Indianapolis/Twitter)

He faces up to 40 years in prison. 

