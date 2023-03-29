Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Indiana 5-year-old child fatally shoots younger brother in Lafayette apartment

IN child accessed a handgun inside the apartment, shot the 16-month-old boy

Associated Press
A 16-month-old boy was fatally shot by a 5-year-old sibling at a northwestern Indiana apartment, authorities said.

The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and fatally shot the boy, who was identified as Isiah Johnson, police said late Tuesday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

INDIANA TODDLER DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUND, NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE

Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard said someone outside of the apartment called 911 after the shooting to report that a child was not breathing.

A toddler was fatally shot by his older sibling at an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana. 

"There was one adult and two children inside the apartment," Gard told the Journal & Courier.

INDIANA BOY, 16, GETS 65 YEARS FOR MURDER IN VAPE DEAL GONE WRONG

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning and the case remains under investigation, police said.

When the investigation is completed, officials said the case will be sent to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if charges might be filed.

Lafayette is located about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.