Impoverished Pine Ridge reservation braces for more flooding

By BLAKE NICHOLSON | Associated Press
In this undated March 2019 photo provided by Henry Red Cloud, shows flooding on Cloud's Lakota Solar Enterprises property on the Pine Ridge Reservation in southern South Dakota. Red Cloud estimates flood damage at $250,000. Plains and Midwest states are bracing for another massive winter storm Wednesday and Thursday and the prospect of renewed flooding when the snow melts. (Henry Red Cloud via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. – The impoverished Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota is bracing for another major winter storm and renewed flooding that is forecast for a wide swath of the Plains and Midwest.

The National Weather Service says the storm moving east out of the northern Rockies Wednesday and Thursday will pack heavy snow and strong winds. It could be similar to last month's "bomb cyclone" — an unusual weather phenomenon marked by a rapid drop in air pressure.

The storm brings the specter of renewed flooding to areas where massive flooding over the past month has caused billions of dollars in damage.

But weather service officials say rivers aren't likely to rise as much as last month, when there was still snow on the frozen ground and ice on the waterways.