©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Illinois State University issues emergency alert for manhunt for gun-toting suspect

The school said there is 'one reported victim'

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Landon Mion Fox News
Published
An emergency alert has been issued at Illinois State University as campus police search for a suspect who "discharged a firearm" near or on campus. 

The school alerted that there was "one reported victim." 

"Stay away from Bone," the alert urged. 

Police said a manhunt is underway for the suspect, who is described as being a "slender black male 5'10", black afro hair style, wearing all black."

Illinois State University

An emergency alert has been issued at Illinois State University for reports of shots fired at the school's student center. (Google Maps)

Officials said he was last seen "running south from University and College Streets"

On Sunday evening, an ISU Emergency Alert was sent out, urging people to "take precaution" after shots fired at the student center were reported. 

Officials are urging the public to "stay away from University and Locust St. and from Bone Student Center," as officers work to clear the area. 

The emergency alert said the suspect "may be armed and dangerous" and that there is the "potential of an immediate threat." 

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to email ISUPolice@ilstu.edu.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

