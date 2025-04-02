Covenant School trans shooter plotted Nashville attack for years, kept notebooks with plans: final report

FIRST ON FOX: Nashville police have released their final report on the Covenant School massacre – a targeted March 2023 attack on a Christian school by a transgender shooter who killed three third-graders and three adults.

Rather than a highly anticipated manifesto, the report found that killer Audrey Hale left behind numerous notebooks, art books and computer documents about her plans to commit the attack and gain notoriety, partly inspired by the Columbine school shooting in 1999.

Hale, the 28-year-old attacker and biological female, began "fantasizing" about and researching mass shootings as far back as 2017, according to investigators. A year later, she wrote "detailed fantasies" about shooting up the Isaac T. Creswell Middle Magnet School for the Arts, killing her father and killing her psychiatrist.

"In this case, a manifesto didn’t exist," the document reads. "Hale never left behind a single document explaining why she committed the attack, why she specifically targeted The Covenant, and what she hoped to gain, if anything, with the attack."

Instead, her motivations were scattered across those many notebooks and other writings, investigators found. They included an image showing more than two-dozen notebooks seized from Hale's car and bedroom. They also said she left a suicide note addressed to her parents.

"In short, the motive determined over the course of the investigation was notoriety," according to investigators. "Even though numerous disappointments in relationships, career aspirations, and independence fueled her depression, and even though this depression made her highly suicidal, this doesn’t explain the attack. As Hale wrote on several occasions, if suicide was her goal then she would have simply killed herself."

Hale wanted people to remember her after her death, according to the document, and was partly inspired by books and documentaries on the Columbine killers. She wanted similar records of her own life and expected her guns, artwork and journals to be preserved in museums around the world.

"Most disturbingly, she wanted the things she left behind to be shared with the world so she could inspire and teach others who were ‘mentally disordered’ like her to plan and commit an attack of their own," investigators wrote.

Because of Hale's consistent diaries over a period of years, police said they were able to collect far more information about her than in a typical investigation. They found no evidence of accomplices and said she wanted to prove her "superiority."

The Covenant School was attached to a church that Hale once attended, and she chose the target because of her connection to it, because children wouldn't put up a fight, and because she wanted to obtain infamy, according to police.

She killed three 9-year-olds: the pastor's daughter Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney. The three adults she killed were 60-year-old Head of School Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61.

Her biggest fear in the attack, at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds, was running into a "hero" who could physically overpower her and force her to be captured alive.

So she settled on an elementary school that she described as the setting for her "happiest" childhood memories.

"She never remarked of being bullied and ostracized there; on the contrary, she remarked on a couple of occasions how she established friendships, which included play-dates at the homes of other children and a sense of acceptance," police revealed. "She gave no examples of how anyone at the school belittled her or harmed her, as she did in other places she attended school. Because of this, Hale felt The Covenant was the perfect place to commit an attack, as it was the perfect setting for her death."

The killer also had plans for "B" and "C" targets – the Opry Mills Mall and a stretch of Belmont Boulevard near Belmont University campus in Nashville. If her parents discovered her plans, she decided she would kill them and attack the Belmont target, according to investigators.

She spent months practicing at the firing range and painted the phrase "Dark Abyss" on her clothes and guns. That was the name she had given to her depression.

But the attack was delayed multiple times, including once after the death of a close friend in a car crash.

Hale, who began using the name "Aiden Williams" in the years before her death, was killed by responding officers in harrowing bodycam video.

"Hale felt she would be a failure if she killed less than 10 people during the attack. In that respect, she did fail, in no small part due to the actions of the faculty and staff at The Covenant," police wrote. "But she managed to attain the notoriety she craved simply by self-documenting her life and actions in a way no other mass killer has done before."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.