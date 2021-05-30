Illinois State Trooper's vehicle hit by alleged drunk driver after traffic stop, video shows

An Illinois State Trooper's vehicle was struck by an alleged drunken driver last Monday in Moline, according to authorities.

The sergeant had completed a traffic stop and was parked on the shoulder of the road – with its emergency lights flashing -- when a green Jeep crossed the white fog line and crashed into the rear driver's side of the car, Illinois State Police said in a release.

Dashcam video of the incident shows the Jeep, which police say was driven by Matthew Scherer, 55, rolling several times after crashing into the sergeant's car.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

"ISP Troopers throughout the state risk their lives daily to keep our roadways safe," said District 7 Commander, Captain Jason Dickey. "These crashes are completely preventable, and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; Always drive sober and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road."

The driver is facing several charges, including Scott's Law (Move over law), driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.

A person who violates Scott's Law commits a business offense and faces a maximum fine of $10,000 for a first offense, police said. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for at least six months.

In 2021, there have been 13 crashes in relation to Scott's Law violations in Illinois, police said. At least nine troopers sustained injuries related to those crashes.

The ISP district 7 sergeant has yet to be identified.

Moline is about 160 miles southwest of Chicago.

