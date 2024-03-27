Illinois stabbing spree leaves 4 dead, suspect in custody

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A stabbing spree in Illinois left four people dead and five injured, including one person in critical condition, officials said Wednesday.

The attacks happened at multiple locations in Rockford, Illinois, west of Chicago.

A suspect, who police said "attacked and stabbed" the victims, has been taken into custody.

Police said he is an adult man, but he has not been identified.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamera said he was "totally shaken" by the "senseless" violence of the attack.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and one victim died later at a hospital.

Police said they don’t yet have a motive for the attacks, adding that not all of the victims were stabbed, without elaborating.