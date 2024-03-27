Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

Illinois stabbing spree leaves 4 dead, suspect in custody

Police said they don't have a motive for the attack

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Illinois stabbing spree leaves 4 dead Video

Illinois stabbing spree leaves 4 dead

A suspect is in custody after he killed four people and injured five in a Rockford, Illinois, stabbing spree, police said.

A stabbing spree in Illinois left four people dead and five injured, including one person in critical condition, officials said Wednesday. 

The attacks happened at multiple locations in Rockford, Illinois, west of Chicago. 

A suspect, who police said "attacked and stabbed" the victims, has been taken into custody. 

Police said he is an adult man, but he has not been identified. 

Aerial view of crime scene

Rockford, Illinois, police said four people have been killed by a suspect involved in a stabbing spree.  (FOX 32)

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamera said he was "totally shaken" by the "senseless" violence of the attack. 

Rockford police car in front of station

Rockford police don't yet have a motive for the attacks. (Rockford Police Department)

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and one victim died later at a hospital. 

Police said they don’t yet have a motive for the attacks, adding that not all of the victims were stabbed, without elaborating. 