Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois

Illinois school bus crash leaves 4 students and driver injured, some flown to hospital

15 students were on the bus when it crashed into a semitractor-trailer truck

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Illinois school bus crash leaves 4 students and driver injured, some flown to hospital Video

Illinois school bus crash leaves 4 students and driver injured, some flown to hospital

A school bus crash in Illinois on Thursday left four students plus the driver injured, with some people being flown to nearby hospitals. (Credit: Ashley Ridgeway)

A school bus crash in Illinois on Thursday left four students plus the driver injured, with some being flown to nearby hospitals.

The crash happened in the Perry County city of Du Quoin at around 3:10 p.m., when the bus struck a semitractor-trailer truck, the Illinois State Police Department told WSIL.

Officials said the bus driver and four students were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

The crash involved students from St. Bruno Catholic School, and a representative told the outlet some people were flown to area hospitals.

SUBURBAN SINGLE MOM SHOT DEAD AT CHICAGO-AREA CHASE BANK

School bus crash in Illinois

The crash happened in Du Quoin, Illinois, on Thursday at around 3:10 p.m., when the school bus crashed into a semi-truck, the Illinois State Police Department told WSIL. (Credit: Ashley Ridgeway)

"If everyone would please take a minute to send up prayers for our St. Bruno Falcon Family. For those that were involved in the wreck and their families," a representative for the school said.

A total of 15 students were on the bus, with 11 of them uninjured.

IL CITY OFFICIALS DROP CITATIONS AGAINST CHICAGO JOURNALIST

Bus crash in Illinois

Officials said the bus driver and four students were taken to local hospitals with injuries. (Credit: Ashley Ridgeway)

Police said the truck with a flatbed trailer was waiting to turn east when the school bus failed to avoid it.

"The front driver's side of the school bus struck the rear passenger side of the flatbed trailer," Illinois State Police said.

Helicopter shown at seen of bus crash

The crash involved students from St. Bruno Catholic School and a representative said some people were flown to area hospitals. (Credit: Ashley Ridgeway)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The uninjured children were reunited with their parents, according to the report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.