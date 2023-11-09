Illinois school bus crash leaves 4 students and driver injured, some flown to hospital

A school bus crash in Illinois on Thursday left four students plus the driver injured, with some being flown to nearby hospitals.

The crash happened in the Perry County city of Du Quoin at around 3:10 p.m., when the bus struck a semitractor-trailer truck, the Illinois State Police Department told WSIL.

Officials said the bus driver and four students were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

The crash involved students from St. Bruno Catholic School, and a representative told the outlet some people were flown to area hospitals.

SUBURBAN SINGLE MOM SHOT DEAD AT CHICAGO-AREA CHASE BANK

"If everyone would please take a minute to send up prayers for our St. Bruno Falcon Family. For those that were involved in the wreck and their families," a representative for the school said.

A total of 15 students were on the bus, with 11 of them uninjured.

IL CITY OFFICIALS DROP CITATIONS AGAINST CHICAGO JOURNALIST

Police said the truck with a flatbed trailer was waiting to turn east when the school bus failed to avoid it.

"The front driver's side of the school bus struck the rear passenger side of the flatbed trailer," Illinois State Police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The uninjured children were reunited with their parents, according to the report.