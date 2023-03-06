Expand / Collapse search
Illinois police vow justice for slain nurse Becky Bliefnick, mother of 3 found gunned down in own home

Her family has also broken its silence, announcing a fundraiser for her sons and a scholarship in her name

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Illinois police vowed to bring the "person or persons" responsible for the shocking shooting death of an award-winning nurse to justice over the weekend.

Becky Bliefnick, a 41-year-old mother of three, was found shot dead inside her house in Quincy, a small city on the banks of the Mississippi River in western Illinois, on Feb. 23. 

"Detectives have been focused primarily on this investigation since Ms. Bliefnick was discovered deceased in her residence in the 2500 Block of Kentucky Road," Quincy police said in a statement over the weekend.

Investigators said they've sent samples to the state crime lab in Springfield for forensic analysis and were awaiting results.

SLAIN ILLINOIS NURSE BECKY BLIEFNICK LAID TO REST

Becky Bliefnick poses with her three sons.

Becky Bliefnick poses with her three sons. (Becky Bliefnick/Facebook)

"Our detectives have been in close contact with Ms. Bliefnick’s family since the case began," police said. "We are moving forward, and our officers continue to work hard to bring the person or persons responsible for this violent crime to account."

Bliefnick's friends and family laid her to rest Friday after a morning funeral at St. Peter Church.

ILLINOIS NURSE REBECCA BLIEFNICK SHOT DEAD, COPS SEARCH ESTRANGED HUSBAND'S HOUSE

Becky Bliefnick pictured with her family on Halloween in 2018. Police said she was found shot to death in her Quincy home on Feb. 23, 2023. (Becky Bliefnick/Facebook)

Becky Bliefnick pictured with her family on Halloween in 2018. Police said she was found shot to death in her Quincy home on Feb. 23, 2023. (Becky Bliefnick/Facebook)

In a statement, a family spokesperson announced a GoFundMe campaign in support of her three sons, who have been staying with their father, and for a scholarship in her name.

"There are no words to adequately express how devastated and heartbroken we are," the statement reads. "Becky was the heart and soul of our family and her greatest loves were her sons. We will pray for her and miss her every day of our lives."

Rebecca Bliefnick, a 41-year-old nurse and mother of three from Quincy, Illinois, was found shot to death in her home on Feb. 23, 2023. (Becky Bliefnick/Facebook)

Rebecca Bliefnick, a 41-year-old nurse and mother of three from Quincy, Illinois, was found shot to death in her home on Feb. 23, 2023. (Becky Bliefnick/Facebook)

"Thank you to our family, friends, community and even strangers who have expressed their sympathy and support. As we continue to mourn, we will find ways to celebrate Becky's life and we will love and care for her boys in the ways we know she would want."

The spokesperson said her family was not speaking with the media Monday.

The home of Rebecca Bliefnick in Quincy, Illinois on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Bliefnick, a mother of three, was found shot to death in her home on February 23, 2023. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

The home of Rebecca Bliefnick in Quincy, Illinois on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Bliefnick, a mother of three, was found shot to death in her home on February 23, 2023. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

The parents lived a mile apart from one another and were going through a divorce.

Police have served several warrants in connection with the case, including one at her estranged husband's house, but have not made any arrests or publicly identified a suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to call them directly at 217-228-4470 or anonymously through the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports