Illinois police: Girl, 15, sexually assaulted in broad daylight in park

A 15-year-old girl was sexual assaulted in broad daylight inside the bathroom stall at an Illinois park by a man who then "portrayed himself" as her father, police recently said.

The teenager was inside Green Briar Park in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. on July 19 when the stranger, a Hispanic man who wore purple Crocs shoes, a white shirt and shorts, approached her, the Chicago Police Department said Thursday.

He then "pulled the victim into a gray portable toilet stall," where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man, who was described as being 38 years old, then allegedly "portrayed himself as the victim’s father," though police would not provide additional details regarding his statements or behavior in doing so.

The victim was ultimately able to get away from her attacker. Police would not provide any information regarding her condition.

The Chicago park, which spans over four acres, is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day and offers several activities outside and in its fieldhouse, which operates under different hours. It offers sports and entertainment activities, including those for "all ages."

Investigators have not yet released images of the suspect, but ask anyone with information related to the crime to call 712-744-8261.