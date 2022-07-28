Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Car slams into Chicago-area home leaving 2 seriously injured

A neighbor who took pictures of the SUV lodged inside the Crystal Lake home said the crash sounded like an explosion

Lorraine Taylor
Lorraine Taylor
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A frightening ordeal played out in a city near Chicago Wednesday night when an SUV went flying through the garage of a home and then ended up lodged inside the house.

Crystal Lake police said the driver of the SUV and a person who was inside the home both suffered life-threatening injures. They were flown by helicopter to local hospitals.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Heather Drive.

  • A blue SUV is seen sticking out of a home following a crash
    Image 1 of 2

    An SUV is seen lodged inside a home in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Danielle Leschuk)

  • A person stands in front of a heavily damaged home following a car crash
    Image 2 of 2

    A blue SUV went flying through a detached garage and ended up lodge inside a house in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Danielle Leschuk)

Police said it is unclear why the man driving the SUV left the road and hit the house. He had to be extricated from the wreck by Crystal Lake Fire and Rescue.

A neighbor captured pictures of the aftermath of the shocking crash. 

  • Damage to a home after a car crash
    Image 1 of 2

    A home in Crystal Lake, Illinois, near Chicago was heavily damage when a driver went off the road and slammed into a garage and house. (Danielle Leschuk)

  • Aftermath of a crash involving an SUV that ended up lodged inside a house
    Image 2 of 2

    Debris and bent siding is pictured after a car slammed into a house in Crystal Lake, Illinois. (Danielle Leschuk)

Danielle Leschuk shared the photos with Fox News Digital. They show extensive damage to a detached garage, as well as the house. The blue SUV can be seen sticking out of the home. The garage appears to have partially collapsed due to the damage sustained in the crash.

The SUV first slammed into a detached garage and then continued on into the house where it became stuck. The garage appeared to have partially collapsed. (Danielle Leschuk)

The SUV first slammed into a detached garage and then continued on into the house where it became stuck. The garage appeared to have partially collapsed. (Danielle Leschuk)

"It was horrifying to feel so helpless and know people were seriously injured and have no way to help," Leschuk told Fox News Digital.

Two people were seriously injured and had to be airlifted to local hospitals after an SUV slammed into a home in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Danielle Leschuk)

Two people were seriously injured and had to be airlifted to local hospitals after an SUV slammed into a home in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Danielle Leschuk)

She said the crash sounded like an explosion.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.