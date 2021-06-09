Illinois man’s body found in fuel tanker hauled by truck: reports

An Illinois man's body was found inside a tanker filled with gas last week after two truck drivers who were unloading it noticed the fuel wasn't flowing smoothly, according to reports.

The truck drivers discovered the body on Friday morning at a gas transfer hub just outside of Buckley, a village about 100 miles southwest of Chicago, Champaign's WCIA-TV reported.

The drivers said they were having problems unloading gas from the tanker for a couple of days and had no idea how the body ended up inside it, Coroner Bill Cheatum told the station.

The drivers reported the incident to police and an autopsy was performed Saturday. Cheatum noted the body was intact, though he didn't say whether foul play was involved.

It's also unclear how long the body was in the tank, he added.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department identified the deceased as Garrett Meyer, 29, of Nashville, Illinois, according to WCIA-TV.

Meyer had been missing for about ten days, the station reported. His family said they believed he had gone on a road trip.

"We got a lot of questions we’d like to have answers to we ain’t go them yet. I’m hoping the truth does come out," said Mike Metcalf, Meyer's stepfather.

The family added that Meyer didn't drive a gasoline truck or know of anyone in Buckley.

The sheriff's office is investigating his death. Toxicology results are pending.